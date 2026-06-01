CCPL Summer Movie Afternoon - Featured Film "The Spongebob Movie: The Search For SquarePants"
CCPL Summer Movie Afternoon - Featured Film "The Spongebob Movie: The Search For SquarePants"
Summer Movie Afternoon Featured Film "The Spongebob Movie: Search For SquarePants"
All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Participants are welcome to bring a soft drink and/or non-odorous snack to enjoy during the movie.
Film Information:
Hoping to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs, SpongeBob follows a mysterious, swashbuckling ghost pirate known as the Flying Dutchman on a seafaring adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the ocean.
Rated PG. Runtime: 1 hour and 28 minutes. (88 minutes)
Cast: Tom Kenney, Bill Fagerbakke, Clancy Brown, Mark Hamil, Mr. Lawrence
Calloway County Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org