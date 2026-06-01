CCPL Summer Movie Afternoon - Featured Film "The Spongebob Movie: The Search For SquarePants"

Summer Movie Afternoon Featured Film "The Spongebob Movie: Search For SquarePants"

All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants are welcome to bring a soft drink and/or non-odorous snack to enjoy during the movie.

Film Information:

Hoping to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs, SpongeBob follows a mysterious, swashbuckling ghost pirate known as the Flying Dutchman on a seafaring adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the ocean.

Rated PG. Runtime: 1 hour and 28 minutes. (88 minutes)

Cast: Tom Kenney, Bill Fagerbakke, Clancy Brown, Mark Hamil, Mr. Lawrence

