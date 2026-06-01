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CCPL Summer Movie Afternoon - Featured Film "The Spongebob Movie: The Search For SquarePants"

CCPL Summer Movie Afternoon - Featured Film "The Spongebob Movie: The Search For SquarePants"

Summer Movie Afternoon Featured Film "The Spongebob Movie: Search For SquarePants"

All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants are welcome to bring a soft drink and/or non-odorous snack to enjoy during the movie.

Film Information:

Hoping to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs, SpongeBob follows a mysterious, swashbuckling ghost pirate known as the Flying Dutchman on a seafaring adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the ocean.

Rated PG. Runtime: 1 hour and 28 minutes. (88 minutes)

Cast: Tom Kenney, Bill Fagerbakke, Clancy Brown, Mark Hamil, Mr. Lawrence

Calloway County Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org