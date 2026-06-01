CCPL Summer Performance Event: Didgeridoo Down Under

Join our epic adventure to "unearth a story" in The Land Down Under! The Didgeridoo Down Under Show is an energetic fusion of Australian music, culture, comedy, character building, storytelling, and loads of audience movement and participation. The didgeridoo has been played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years, and it's known for its otherworldly sound. We'll explore the Outback and the Great Barrier Reef, we'll unearth Aboriginal artwork and artifacts, we’ll learn about amazing creatures like kangaroos and koalas ... and much more ... all while moving and grooving to the pulsing rhythms of the didge. The DDU Show is interactive, educational, motivational and super fun for all ages!

Presented free of charge. No Registration is Required.

An adult must accompany children under the age of 12.

