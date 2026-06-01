CCPL Summer Performance Event: Woodlands Nature Station's A Walk With Dinosaurs
CCPL Summer Performance Event: Woodlands Nature Station's A Walk With Dinosaurs
Woodlands Nature Station “I Walked With Dinosaurs”
Dive into the world of living fossils and discover the plants and animals of Kentucky that have remained unchanged since the time of the dinosaurs!
Presented free of charge. No Registration is Required.
An adult must accompany children under the age of 12.
Calloway County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org