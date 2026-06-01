© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CCPL Teen Movie Night: Teen Beach Movie

CCPL Teen Movie Night: Teen Beach Movie

5:30-7:40 PM

Snacks provided.

Featured film: Teen Beach Movie

Film Information:

Synopis: Teen surfing sweethearts Brady and McKenzie are swept into the movie musical "Wet Side Story" when they crash beneath a wave. In the film, bikers and surfers battle for control of a local hangout, and Brady and McKenzie inadvertently alter the movie's romantic storyline when a handsome surfer falls for McKenzie and a cute biker girl swoons for Brady.

Rated PG - Runtime 2 hours and 5 minutes (125 minutes).

Calloway County Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org