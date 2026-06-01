CCPL Teen Movie Night: Teen Beach Movie

5:30-7:40 PM

Snacks provided.

Featured film: Teen Beach Movie

Film Information:

Synopis: Teen surfing sweethearts Brady and McKenzie are swept into the movie musical "Wet Side Story" when they crash beneath a wave. In the film, bikers and surfers battle for control of a local hangout, and Brady and McKenzie inadvertently alter the movie's romantic storyline when a handsome surfer falls for McKenzie and a cute biker girl swoons for Brady.

Rated PG - Runtime 2 hours and 5 minutes (125 minutes).

