CCPL Teen Movie Night: Teen Beach Movie
CCPL Teen Movie Night: Teen Beach Movie
5:30-7:40 PM
Snacks provided.
Featured film: Teen Beach Movie
Film Information:
Synopis: Teen surfing sweethearts Brady and McKenzie are swept into the movie musical "Wet Side Story" when they crash beneath a wave. In the film, bikers and surfers battle for control of a local hangout, and Brady and McKenzie inadvertently alter the movie's romantic storyline when a handsome surfer falls for McKenzie and a cute biker girl swoons for Brady.
Rated PG - Runtime 2 hours and 5 minutes (125 minutes).
Calloway County Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org