CCPL Tennis Anyone? Story Time
CCPL Tennis Anyone? Story Time
The Calloway County Public Library is pleased to partner with the Paducah Tennis Association to host “Tennis Anyone?,” a story time program for K-2nd Grade students on Thursday, May 7, from 4:00-5:00 PM in the CCPL Community Room A.
May is National Tennis Month, and the Paducah Tennis Association has created a special story time celebrating tennis fun for Kindergarten through 2nd Grade Students to share at the public libraries throughout the region.
This fun program will feature a story, craft, and games for students in Kindergarten through Second Grade.
Presented free of charge. No registration is required.
Calloway County Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org