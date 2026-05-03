CCPL Tennis Anyone? Story Time

The Calloway County Public Library is pleased to partner with the Paducah Tennis Association to host “Tennis Anyone?,” a story time program for K-2nd Grade students on Thursday, May 7, from 4:00-5:00 PM in the CCPL Community Room A.

May is National Tennis Month, and the Paducah Tennis Association has created a special story time celebrating tennis fun for Kindergarten through 2nd Grade Students to share at the public libraries throughout the region.

This fun program will feature a story, craft, and games for students in Kindergarten through Second Grade.

Presented free of charge. No registration is required.

