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CCPL Tennis Anyone? Story Time

CCPL Tennis Anyone? Story Time

The Calloway County Public Library is pleased to partner with the Paducah Tennis Association to host “Tennis Anyone?,” a story time program for K-2nd Grade students on Thursday, May 7, from 4:00-5:00 PM in the CCPL Community Room A.

May is National Tennis Month, and the Paducah Tennis Association has created a special story time celebrating tennis fun for Kindergarten through 2nd Grade Students to share at the public libraries throughout the region.

This fun program will feature a story, craft, and games for students in Kindergarten through Second Grade.

Presented free of charge. No registration is required.

Calloway County Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org