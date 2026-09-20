CCPL Toddler Storytime

Toddler Story Time

For Children Aged 1-2 (12-36 months) accompanied by an adult. Siblings are welcome.

NO Registration is required.

CCPL’s Toddler Story Time is a fun, half-hour program featuring age-appropriate stories, songs, and activities based upon the foundation of the research-based Very Ready Reading Program, which offers seven ways to immerse kids in early literacy and reading readiness.

Accompanying Adults:

This program is designed for children and their accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and engage with your child during this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.

