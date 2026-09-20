CCPL Toddler Storytime
CCPL Toddler Storytime
Toddler Story Time
For Children Aged 1-2 (12-36 months) accompanied by an adult. Siblings are welcome.
NO Registration is required.
CCPL’s Toddler Story Time is a fun, half-hour program featuring age-appropriate stories, songs, and activities based upon the foundation of the research-based Very Ready Reading Program, which offers seven ways to immerse kids in early literacy and reading readiness.
Accompanying Adults:
This program is designed for children and their accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and engage with your child during this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.
Calloway County Public Library
Every week through Sep 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 09:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Wednesday: 09:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org