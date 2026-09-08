CCPL Toddler Storytime: Rhyme Time!

Toddler Story Time Theme for September 9: Rhyme Time!

For Children Aged 1-2 (12-36 months) accompanied by an adult. Siblings are welcome.

NO Registration is required.

CCPL’s Toddler Story Time is a fun, half-hour program featuring age-appropriate stories, songs, and activities based upon the foundation of the research-based Very Ready Reading Program, which offers seven ways to immerse kids in early literacy and reading readiness.

Accompanying Adults:

This program is designed for children and their accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and engage with your child during this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.

Inclement Weather:

The Calloway County Public Library Story Time Program follows the Calloway County School System weather closings. If the Calloway County Schools are closed due to weather or hazardous road conditions, storytime will not be held, even if the library is open.

