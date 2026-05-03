CeCe Teneal’s Divas of Soul
CeCe Teneal’s Divas of Soul
Take a ride on the “Midnight Train to Georgia” over “River Deep, Mountain High” while award-winning vocalist CeCe Teneal delivers you the “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” you deserve in DIVAS OF SOUL, a one-of-a-kind concert event! This spectacular celebration of fifty years of chart-topping music from artists like Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, and more has wowed audiences worldwide, featuring hits from the disco era to Motown/R&B and pop.
Tickets: $25 (main floor front)/$15 (main floor rear & balcony)
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
270-821-2787
toby.roberts@kctcs.edu
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
2000 College DriveMadisonville, Kentucky 42431
270-821-2787
toby.roberts@kctcs.edu