Christian County 4-H Superstar Chef Camp

Join the fun this summer at our Superstar Chef Camp!

Kids ages 9–12 are invited to learn hands-on cooking skills, try out new recipes, and build confidence in the kitchen! From chopping and mixing to creating tasty dishes like pizza, parfaits, and more, there’s something for every future chef to enjoy.

July 21–23, 2026

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

2850 Pembroke Road, Hopkinsville, KY

FREE to attend!

Participants must be first-time participants (no previous SuperStar Chef camps)

Spots are limited, call 270-886-6328 to register today!

