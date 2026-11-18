Holiday sounds and smells will fill the air at the Homeplace Working Farm in Stewart County, Tenn., during its annual Christmas celebration Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families will experience the wonders of the season with an 1850s twist, including holiday decorations and recipe collections, old time stories, music, a visit from Santa Claus, and more.

Event activities include:

11a.m. – 2 p.m. – Make a cookie ornament

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Tin smithing ornament

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Amish market

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Making a Christmas card

12 – 4 p.m. – Warm up with hot chocolate

2:30 – 4 p.m. – Holiday tales by the fire

2:30 – 4 p.m. – A visit from Santa