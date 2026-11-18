Christmas at the Homeplace 2026
Christmas at the Homeplace 2026
Holiday sounds and smells will fill the air at the Homeplace Working Farm in Stewart County, Tenn., during its annual Christmas celebration Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families will experience the wonders of the season with an 1850s twist, including holiday decorations and recipe collections, old time stories, music, a visit from Santa Claus, and more.
Event activities include:
11a.m. – 2 p.m. – Make a cookie ornament
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Tin smithing ornament
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Amish market
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Making a Christmas card
12 – 4 p.m. – Warm up with hot chocolate
2:30 – 4 p.m. – Holiday tales by the fire
2:30 – 4 p.m. – A visit from Santa
Homeplace 1850s Working Farm
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area
800-525-7077 or 270-924-2000
lblinfo@fs.fed.us
Homeplace 1850s Working Farm
4512 The TraceDover, Tennessee 37058
(931) 232-6457
volunteer@friendsoflbl.org