Clarks River Beekeeper's Meeting
Clarks River Beekeeper's Meeting
Topic: Discussion on New Bee Year Starts, Treating Bees for the First Time After the Flow and Treatment Methods.
Attention Beekeepers, we want you!
*No experience necessary! Everyone from brand new to seasoned beekeepers are welcome!
*Learn and share timely beekeeping information from other members and special guest speakers!
*No rsvp required, just show up!
Full calendar can be found here: https://marshall.mgcafe.uky.edu/.../clarks-river...
Marshall County Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Marshall County Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources
270-527-3285
marshall@email.uky.edu
Marshall County Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources
1933 Mayfield HighwayBenton, Kentucky 42071
270-527-3285
marshall@email.uky.edu