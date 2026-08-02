Clarks River Beekeeper's Meeting

Topic: Discussion on New Bee Year Starts, Treating Bees for the First Time After the Flow and Treatment Methods.

Attention Beekeepers, we want you!

*No experience necessary! Everyone from brand new to seasoned beekeepers are welcome!

*Learn and share timely beekeeping information from other members and special guest speakers!

*No rsvp required, just show up!

Full calendar can be found here: https://marshall.mgcafe.uky.edu/.../clarks-river...

