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Clarks River Beekeeper's Meeting

Clarks River Beekeeper's Meeting

Topic: Discussion on New Bee Year Starts, Treating Bees for the First Time After the Flow and Treatment Methods.

Attention Beekeepers, we want you!

*No experience necessary! Everyone from brand new to seasoned beekeepers are welcome!

*Learn and share timely beekeeping information from other members and special guest speakers!

*No rsvp required, just show up!

Full calendar can be found here: https://marshall.mgcafe.uky.edu/.../clarks-river...

Marshall County Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Marshall County Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources
270-527-3285
marshall@email.uky.edu
http://marshall.ca.uky.edu/AgricultureAndNaturalResources
Marshall County Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources
1933 Mayfield Highway
Benton, Kentucky 42071
270-527-3285
marshall@email.uky.edu
http://marshall.ca.uky.edu/AgricultureAndNaturalResources