Clarks River Beekeeper's Meeting

Topic: Fall Honey Flow, ReQueening, & Winter Prep, speaker TBD

Attention Beekeepers, we want you!

*No experience necessary! Everyone from brand new to seasoned beekeepers are welcome!

*Learn and share timely beekeeping information from other members and special guest speakers!

*No rsvp required, just show up! See less

Benton, Kentucky

Full calendar can be found here: https://marshall.mgcafe.uky.edu/.../clarks-river...

