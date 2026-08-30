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Clarks River Beekeeper's Meeting

Clarks River Beekeeper's Meeting

Topic: Fall Honey Flow, ReQueening, & Winter Prep, speaker TBD
Attention Beekeepers, we want you!

*No experience necessary! Everyone from brand new to seasoned beekeepers are welcome!
*Learn and share timely beekeeping information from other members and special guest speakers!
*No rsvp required, just show up! See less

Benton, Kentucky

Full calendar can be found here: https://marshall.mgcafe.uky.edu/.../clarks-river...

Marshall County Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Marshall County Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources
270-527-3285
marshall@email.uky.edu
http://marshall.ca.uky.edu/AgricultureAndNaturalResources
Marshall County Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources
1933 Mayfield Highway
Benton, Kentucky 42071
270-527-3285
marshall@email.uky.edu
http://marshall.ca.uky.edu/AgricultureAndNaturalResources