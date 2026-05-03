© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community Health & Safety Day

Community Health & Safety Day

Join us for Health and Safety Day on May 9th from 10:00-2:00 at Graves County High School! First 100 people will receive a Food Voucher to be used at one of the food trucks! The event will include food trucks, touch a truck, interactive booths, and raffle prizes!

Graves County High School
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County High School
270-328-6242
graves.kyschools.us/GravesCountyHighSchool/home
Graves County High School
1220 Eagles Way
Mayfield, Kentucky
270-328-6242
graves.kyschools.us/GravesCountyHighSchool/home