Cool Critter Day @ Woodland Nature Station

Come and meet some of the world’s coolest critters! From the farm to the jungle to the woods, Cool Critters Day will allow you to get up close to wildlife of all kinds! Plus, crafts, games, and educational activities will make for a day chock-full of family fun.

A full schedule of events and activities will be available by June 1st. Cool Critter Day admission: $9 for ages 16+, $7 for ages 5-15, 4 and under are free. Admission includes access to all shows and activities. Event will be held rain or shine.

