Join us for an unforgettable night at The Carson Center in Paducah, where the enigmatic Dr. Katherine Ramsland will take you on a deep dive into the minds of some of history's most notorious criminals. ""Cracking The Serial Killer Code: A Chilling Evening with Dr. Katherine Ramsland - Paducah"" promises to be both enlightening and spine-tingling as Dr. Ramsland shares her extensive research and insights into the psychology behind these chilling figures. The intimate atmosphere of The Carson Center sets the perfect stage for this captivating lecture, allowing you to engage with the material and connect with fellow enthusiasts.

Prepare to be intrigued and perhaps a little unsettled as Dr. Ramsland unravels the complexities of criminal behavior and the patterns that define it. This is not just a lecture; it's an exploration into the darker corners of human nature that will leave you pondering long after the evening concludes. Don’t miss this chance to hear from a leading expert in the field—secure your tickets now for ""Cracking The Serial Killer Code: A Chilling Evening with Dr. Katherine Ramsland - Paducah The Carson Center""!