Discovery Park of America Astronomy Night: Perseid Meteor Shower

Astronomy Night: Perseid Meteor Shower

Aug 12th @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026

8 to 10 p.m.

Location: Great Lawn

Experience one of the year’s most spectacular celestial events during Astronomy Night: Perseid Meteor Shower. Join Dr. Lionel Crews of the University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Astronomy on the Great Lawn to watch the annual Perseid meteor shower under exceptionally dark skies created by the new moon. With ideal viewing conditions, attendees may see up to 100 meteors per hour.

Every August, Earth passes through the debris trail of Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, creating the dazzling Perseid meteor shower. Dr. Crews will share insights into the science behind meteor showers while guests enjoy an unforgettable evening of stargazing. Please enter through the main entrance and park on the north side of the park to access the Great Lawn.

In the event of rain, the program will be canceled. Please check Wednesday morning for weather updates.

You will discover:

Why the Perseid meteor shower occurs each year

How astronomers observe and study meteor showers

Tips for identifying meteors and other night sky objects

One of the best meteor shower displays of the decade under a new moon

Passport to the Universe

This is the 6th class of the year. Anyone who attends five or more classes in 2026 will receive a unique patch to commemorate 2026. Don’t forget to bring your passports if you already have one. Passport to the Universe is a free program and open to all.

This special astronomy program offers visitors an opportunity to explore the wonders of the night sky alongside an experienced astronomer while learning about the science behind one of nature’s most impressive annual events.