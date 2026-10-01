Discovery Park of America Astronomy Night: Saturn in Opposition

Join Dr. Lionel Crews from the University of Tennessee at Martin Astronomy Department and the Discovery Park education team for an evening of stargazing and astronomy as Saturn reaches opposition. Guests will have the opportunity to observe Saturn during the planet’s best viewing period of 2026.

During opposition, a planet appears opposite the sun in the sky and is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter. Saturn will reach opposition on Oct. 4, making it visible throughout the night and providing an ideal opportunity to learn more about the ringed planet and our night sky.

You will discover:

- Why Saturn's opposition provides the best viewing opportunity of 2026

- How planets received the name "wanderers" from the Greek word planetai

- How Saturn's position changes throughout the year

- How to observe and identify Saturn in the night sky

Passport to the Universe:

Astronomy Night is part of Discovery Park’s Passport to the Universe program. Guests who attend five or more Astronomy Night programs during the 2026 calendar year and complete special training will receive a unique patch commemorating the year’s astronomical events. Be sure to bring your passport. Two Astronomy Night programs remain in 2026.

This event is free with Discovery Park admission or membership.

Please follow the signs and park and enter through the north Let it Glow Gate.

