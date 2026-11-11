Discovery Park of America Astronomy Night: Year-End Celebration

Location: Everett-Stewart Regional Airport, 1489 Airport Circle Road, Union City, Tennessee

Celebrate the end of 2026 with an evening of stargazing at our Astronomy Night: Year-End Celebration. Join Dr. Lionel Crews of the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Astronomy Department and members of the West Tennessee Astronomy Club for an opportunity to explore the night sky and connect with local astronomy enthusiasts.

The event date will be selected based on local weather, cloud cover and atmospheric conditions. The confirmed date will be announced 48 hours in advance on Discovery Park of America’s website and social media channels. Follow signs to the viewing location at Everett-Stewart Regional Airport.

Bring your own telescope or learn from experienced astronomers who will be available to answer questions, help with equipment setup and offer guidance for observing the cosmos. Enjoy hot chocolate and treats while taking in the night sky, and pick up the new 2026 Passport to the Universe patches inspired by submissions to the program’s art contest.

