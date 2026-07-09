Discovery Park of America Dino Camp 2026 (Ages 6-8)

Dig Into Fun at Dino Camp

Get ready for a week of prehistoric fun at Dino Camp. Young learners will dig into the world of dinosaurs through hands-on activities, creative projects and age-friendly discoveries. Lessons throughout the week will cover:

The early days of these prehistoric creatures and their ascension to become rulers of the earth.

The myriad ways they adapted to a dramatically different world from our own. How did such spectacular traits such as the plates of a stegosaurus or the horns of a triceratops come to be?

Their ultimate destruction at the hands of geologic and even cosmic forces

Paleontology (i.e. how do we know anything about the world from 65 million years ago?)

From fossils to dino habitats, flying creatures to creatures of the deep blue sea, each day offers something new to spark curiosity, and a young learner will find no better place than in the shadow of our Dino Hall specimens to open up their imagination and expand their horizons.

The price for non-members is $150, while members only pay $125. Not a member? Join today!

Monday – Epic Evolution:

What was the secret to the dinosaurs’ global takeover? Students will solve the mystery of their early evolution and research the lifestyles of the Dinosaurs from the Triassic and Jurassic Periods.

Tuesday – Survival of the Sharpest:

Turn into ‘Dino-Detectives’ at Discovery Park, investigating the clever adaptations and survival skills that kept these ancient giants at the top of the food chain. Next, we’ll step into the world of the apex predators as we investigate the dinosaurs from the Cretaceous Period.

Wednesday – The Ultimate Survival Countdown:

The mystery of the missing giants!️‍️‍️ Learn why dinosaurs vanished, craft your own prehistoric pal, and dive into more of Discovery Parks Cretaceous Dinos.

Thursday – Prehistoric Detectives:

Step into the boots of a Paleo-Pro to master the secrets of the dig! You’ll learn the high-stakes science of hunting for fossils and the expert tricks for bringing them back to the lab safely.

Friday – The Great Fossil Finale!

Calling all future Paleontologists! It’s time to put your skills to the test. Suit up in your best fossil-hunting gear and get ready to get your hands dirty at the Discovery Park dig site!

Registration closes on July 13, 2026.