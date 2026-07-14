Discovery Park of America Dino Camp (Ages 6-8)

Dig Into Fun at Dino Camp

Get ready for a week of prehistoric fun at Dino Camp. Young learners will dig into the world of dinosaurs through hands-on activities, creative projects and age-friendly discoveries. Lessons throughout the week will cover:

The early days of these prehistoric creatures and their ascension to become rulers of the earth.

The myriad ways they adapted to a dramatically different world from our own. How did such spectacular traits such as the plates of a stegosaurus or the horns of a triceratops come to be?

Their ultimate destruction at the hands of geologic and even cosmic forces

Paleontology (i.e. how do we know anything about the world from 65 million years ago?)

From fossils to dino habitats, flying creatures to creatures of the deep blue sea, each day offers something new to spark curiosity, and a young learner will find no better place than in the shadow of our Dino Hall specimens to open up their imagination and expand their horizons.

The price for non-members is $150, while members only pay $125. Not a member? Join today!