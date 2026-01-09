Discovery Park of America Homeschool Day

Discovery Park of America invites homeschool families to continue the 2026 Homeschool Day season with another hands-on learning experience designed specifically for students. Homeschool Days offer two convenient session options, giving families flexibility when planning their day.

June Theme:

America 250

Celebrate America’s rich history during this special Homeschool Day themed around the nation’s 250th anniversary. Students will explore colonial culinary traditions, learning about the foods and flavors of early America and participate in classic historic games like Blindman’s Buff and Jacks. This interactive day brings history to life through hands-on learning and playful activities.

America 250 – Culinary

Step into the “Kitchen Lab” to master the science of food safety and the math of a perfect recipe! From preventing cross-contamination to calculating the ultimate dessert, you’ll use professional techniques to prep and enjoy your very own hand-crafted meals.

America 250 – Colonial Games

Spend a day in the shoes of a young colonist and try your hand at a few authentic 18th-century games and join the nationwide celebration of our 250th birthday as we honor the signing of the Declaration of Independence.