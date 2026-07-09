Discovery Park of America Homeschool Day
Discovery Park of America Homeschool Day
Discovery Park of America invites homeschool families to continue the 2026 Homeschool Day season with another hands-on learning experience designed specifically for students. Homeschool Days offer two convenient session options, giving families flexibility when planning their day.
July Theme:
America 250: Great Escape (Colonial Theme)
Step back in time during this immersive Homeschool Day as students participate in a Great Escape colonial-themed adventure. Explore life in the colonial era through interactive activities that highlight daily life, teamwork and problem-solving skills. This engaging experience brings history to life, allowing students to step into the past while having fun.
Session Options
Choose one session when registering:
Morning Session: 9 a.m. to noon
Please arrive no later than 8:45 a.m.
Afternoon Session: 1-4 p.m.
Please arrive no later than 12:45 p.m.
Age Groups
Students will be grouped by age to create a more engaging and developmentally appropriate learning experience:
Ages 6–8
Ages 9–11
Ages 12–17
Purchase Tickets:
9 a.m. to noon:
Tickets to Homeschool Day on June 9 will be available soon!
1-4 p.m.:
Pricing:
Members
Student Early Bird Fee: $7*
Student Regular Fee: $17
Non-members
Student Early Bird Fee: $17*
Student Regular Fee: $27
**Early bird registration closes the day before Homeschool Day.
Parent/Guardian Admission: $12
Not a member? Become one today to enjoy discounts on Homeschool Days and other member perks.