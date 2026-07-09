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Discovery Park of America Homeschool Day

Discovery Park of America Homeschool Day

Discovery Park of America invites homeschool families to continue the 2026 Homeschool Day season with another hands-on learning experience designed specifically for students. Homeschool Days offer two convenient session options, giving families flexibility when planning their day.

July Theme:

America 250: Great Escape (Colonial Theme)

Step back in time during this immersive Homeschool Day as students participate in a Great Escape colonial-themed adventure. Explore life in the colonial era through interactive activities that highlight daily life, teamwork and problem-solving skills. This engaging experience brings history to life, allowing students to step into the past while having fun.

Session Options

Choose one session when registering:

Morning Session: 9 a.m. to noon
Please arrive no later than 8:45 a.m.

Afternoon Session: 1-4 p.m.
Please arrive no later than 12:45 p.m.

Age Groups

Students will be grouped by age to create a more engaging and developmentally appropriate learning experience:

Ages 6–8

Ages 9–11

Ages 12–17

Purchase Tickets:

9 a.m. to noon:

Tickets to Homeschool Day on June 9 will be available soon!

1-4 p.m.:

Pricing:

Members

Student Early Bird Fee: $7*
Student Regular Fee: $17

Non-members

Student Early Bird Fee: $17*
Student Regular Fee: $27

**Early bird registration closes the day before Homeschool Day.

Parent/Guardian Admission: $12

Not a member? Become one today to enjoy discounts on Homeschool Days and other member perks.

Discovery Park of America
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Discovery Park of America
7318855455
info@discoveryparkofamerica.com
www.discoveryparkofamerica.com
Discovery Park of America
830 Everett Blvd
Union City, Tennessee 38621
7318855455