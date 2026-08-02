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Discovery Park of America Homeschool Day: Songwriting

Discovery Park of America Homeschool Day: Songwriting

Discovery Park of America invites homeschool families to continue the 2026 Homeschool Day season with another hands-on learning experience designed specifically for students. Homeschool Days offer two convenient session options, giving families flexibility when planning their day.

August Theme:

Song Writing

Join songwriter Sean Gasaway for a participatory class on the art of writing and performing original music! Through collaborative teamwork, students will master the fundamentals of songwriting and explore how emotion and imagination fuel great music. This class provides the ultimate creative foundation, empowering students to continue crafting their own songs and finding a therapeutic sense of comfort in their music.

Session Options

Choose one session when registering:

Morning Session: 9 a.m. to noon

Please arrive no later than 8:45 a.m.

Afternoon Session: 1-4 p.m.

Please arrive no later than 12:45 p.m.

Age Groups

Students will be grouped by age to create a more engaging and developmentally appropriate learning experience:

Ages 6–8

Ages 9–11

Ages 12–17

Discovery Park of America
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Discovery Park of America
7318855455
info@discoveryparkofamerica.com
www.discoveryparkofamerica.com
Discovery Park of America
830 Everett Blvd
Union City, Tennessee 38621
7318855455