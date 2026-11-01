Discovery Park of America Homeschool Day: Structures and Bridges
Discovery Park of America Homeschool Day: Structures and Bridges
Discovery Park of America invites homeschool families to continue the 2026 Homeschool Day season with another hands-on learning experience designed specifically for students. Homeschool Days offer two convenient session options, giving families flexibility when planning their day.
November Theme:
Structures and Bridges
Dive into the fascinating science of architecture and engineering by exploring how various structures and bridges are built to withstand the elements. Put your theories into practice by designing and building your very own creation and see if it has what it takes to survive the power of our earthquake simulator!
Session Options
Choose one session when registering:
Morning Session: 9 a.m. to noon
Please arrive no later than 8:45 a.m.Afternoon Session: 1-4 p.m.
Please arrive no later than 12:45 p.m.
Age Groups
Students will be grouped by age to create a more engaging and developmentally appropriate learning experience:
Ages 6–8
Ages 9–11
Ages 12–17