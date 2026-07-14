Discovery Park of America Member Movie Night and Park After Dark

Thursday, July 23, 2026

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Discovery Center, Heritage Park and ATA Hall

Celebrate the start of a new school year with an evening of family-friendly fun during Discovery Park’s Back-to-School Member Movie Night and Park After Dark. Members, University of Tennessee at Martin faculty, staff, students and their families are invited to enjoy exclusive after-hours access to the museum and grounds.

Guests can explore the Discovery Center and Heritage Park, participate in a weather-themed educational lesson and create a chick-themed craft to take home before gathering for a special screening of “Chicken Little.” Attendees will learn basic pom-pom making and knot-tying techniques while creating their own chick craft. During the movie, the Discovery Center and Heritage Park will remain open for guests to continue exploring.

You will discover:

Weather concepts through an engaging educational lesson

How to create a chick-themed craft using pom-pom and knot-tying techniques

Exclusive after-hours access to the Discovery Center and Heritage Park

Family-friendly entertainment during a screening of “Chicken Little”

Park After Dark offers members and special guests unique opportunities to experience Discovery Park beyond regular operating hours through educational activities, special programs and exclusive access to exhibits and attractions.

Schedule

5:30 p.m. | Doors open

6 p.m. | Chick-themed craft-making

7 p.m. | Screening of “Chicken Little”

8:30 p.m. | Discovery Center and Heritage Park close

This event is free with Discovery Park membership. University of Tennessee at Martin faculty, staff, students and their families are also invited to attend.

Not a member? Become a member today.

This event is brought to you by Premier Primary Care and Larcom Air.