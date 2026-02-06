Discovery Park of America Museum Mysteries Camp 2026

June 15-19, 2026

Ages 9-12

Take a Journey Behind the Mysteries of a Museum

This week will be filled with puzzles, clues and hands-on investigation. Each day brings a new mystery for campers to uncover as they collect and analyze samples, solve puzzles and crack codes. Guided by our experienced education team, campers will explore Discovery Park of America in a whole new way as they work together to solve the mysteries hidden within the museum. Spots are limited, so be sure to register early.

You will discover:

How to solve puzzles and crack secret codes

Team-based investigation and critical thinking skills

Real-world connections to history, science and storytelling

A new mystery adventure each day of camp

Schedule:

Monday-Thursday | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday| 9 a.m. to noon

Each day’s theme is listed below:

Monday – Stolen Artifact

Somebody has taken an ancient artifact from Discovery Park of America. Campers will solve clues, interview suspects and track down the missing treasure.

Tuesday – The Vampire Slayer

Fact or fiction? Campers will jump back to the 19th century and discover the history and mystery behind the museum’s vampire slayer kit.

Wednesday – Pioneers and Horse Thieves

Campers will step into the past as pioneers and work together to solve the mystery of the marauding horse thieves.

Thursday – Disappearance of the Magical Frog

Campers will dive into a wild ecosystem and uncover the secrets of a whole new world while tracking down the magical frog.

Friday – Escape the Tower

Armed with binoculars, campers must discover and solve the clues that will help them escape the tower.

The cost for the week-long camp is $125 for members and $150 for non-members. Lunch and snacks will be provided Monday through Thursday.

Registration closes on June 8, 2026.