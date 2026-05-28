Discovery Park of America Rhythm on the Rails (Indoors) feat. Uncle Sam and Eric Stone
Discovery Park of America Rhythm on the Rails (Indoors) feat. Uncle Sam and Eric Stone
Uncle Sam and Eric Stone at Rhythm on the Rails
Friday, May 29, 2026
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Lower Level Military Gallery
Discovery Park will continue its Rhythm on the Rails concert series with performances by Uncle Sam and Eric Stone. The evening will feature a variety of musical styles in an outdoor setting designed for guests of all ages.
Uncle Sam, a Memphis-based group, brings a high-energy performance style shaped by a mix of musical influences and a strong stage presence. Known for engaging the crowd and delivering a dynamic set, the group offers a lively start to the evening.
Eric Stone, an emerging artist from Memphis, Tennessee, is gaining attention for his strong vocals and ability to perform across multiple genres. His set showcases a range of musical styles and a stage presence that continues to build a growing following.
You will discover:
Live performances by Uncle Sam and Eric Stone
An indoor concert experience in the Military Gallery
Food and beverages available for purchase, including hamburgers, hot dogs and nachos
A family-friendly environment with space to relax and enjoy the evening
Schedule
5 p.m. – Doors open at main entrance
6:30 p.m. – Uncle Sam
7:30 p.m. – Eric Stone
Due to weather, this week’s concert will be indoors. Chairs will be provided-no lawn chairs needed!
Rhythm on the Rails is sponsored in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, The Citizens Bank of Hickman, J.A.M.S. (Jackson Area Music Society), LarcomAir, Premier Primary Care and Vaughn Electric.
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