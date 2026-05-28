Discovery Park of America Rhythm on the Rails (Indoors) feat. Uncle Sam and Eric Stone

Uncle Sam and Eric Stone at Rhythm on the Rails

Friday, May 29, 2026

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Lower Level Military Gallery

Discovery Park will continue its Rhythm on the Rails concert series with performances by Uncle Sam and Eric Stone. The evening will feature a variety of musical styles in an outdoor setting designed for guests of all ages.

Uncle Sam, a Memphis-based group, brings a high-energy performance style shaped by a mix of musical influences and a strong stage presence. Known for engaging the crowd and delivering a dynamic set, the group offers a lively start to the evening.

Eric Stone, an emerging artist from Memphis, Tennessee, is gaining attention for his strong vocals and ability to perform across multiple genres. His set showcases a range of musical styles and a stage presence that continues to build a growing following.

You will discover:

Live performances by Uncle Sam and Eric Stone

An indoor concert experience in the Military Gallery

Food and beverages available for purchase, including hamburgers, hot dogs and nachos

A family-friendly environment with space to relax and enjoy the evening

Schedule

5 p.m. – Doors open at main entrance

6:30 p.m. – Uncle Sam

7:30 p.m. – Eric Stone

Due to weather, this week’s concert will be indoors. Chairs will be provided-no lawn chairs needed!

Rhythm on the Rails is sponsored in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, The Citizens Bank of Hickman, J.A.M.S. (Jackson Area Music Society), LarcomAir, Premier Primary Care and Vaughn Electric.

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