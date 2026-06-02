Discovery Park of America Rhythm on the Rails: Kurt and Andrea Stephenson and the Grascals

Kurt and Andrea Stephenson and The Grascals at Rhythm on the Rails

Friday, June 5, 2026

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Total Tech Solutions Stage

Discovery Park will continue its Rhythm on the Rails concert series with performances by Kurt and Andrea Stephenson and The Grascals. The evening will feature bluegrass and gospel influences in an outdoor setting designed for guests of all ages.

Kurt and Andrea Stephenson, a husband-and-wife duo based in Dyersburg, Tennessee, center their sound around bluegrass gospel music. Known for their high-energy performances, the band draws influence from artists such as the Stanley Brothers and the Louvin Brothers. Kurt, a nationally recognized banjo player and Tennessee state champion, leads with a driving style, while Andrea anchors the group as lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist. Listen to Kurt and Andrea Stephenson.

The Grascals are one of the most recognized groups in modern bluegrass. Formed in Nashville in 2004, the band quickly gained national attention and has since earned multiple IBMA awards, GRAMMY nominations and a reputation for blending traditional bluegrass with country and gospel influences. Known for their musicianship and engaging live performances, The Grascals have performed worldwide and made more than 200 appearances on the Grand Ole Opry. Watch The Grascals.

Families are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and fishing gear to enjoy a relaxed evening by the water.

You will discover:

Live performances by Kurt and Andrea Stephenson and The Grascals

A bluegrass and gospel concert experience along the Train Depot lawn

Food and beverages available for purchase, including hamburgers, hot dogs and nachos

A family-friendly environment with space to relax and enjoy the evening

Schedule

5 p.m. – Gates open at the Train Depot

6:30 p.m. – Kurt and Andrea Stephenson

7:30 p.m. – The Grascals

Rhythm on the Rails is sponsored in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, The Citizens Bank of Hickman, J.A.M.S. (Jackson Area Music Society), LarcomAir, Premier Primary Care and Vaughn Electric.

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