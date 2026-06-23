Discovery Park of America Rhythm on the Rails: Lindsey Russell and 24 Seven

Lindsey Russell and 24 Seven at Rhythm on the Rails

Friday, June 26, 2026

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Total Tech Solutions Stage

Discovery Park will continue its Rhythm on the Rails concert series with performances by Lindsey Russell and 24 Seven. The evening will feature a mix of singer-songwriter and high-energy cover music in an outdoor setting designed for guests of all ages.

Lindsey Russell is a Tennessee-based singer-songwriter known for her authentic style and relatable lyrics. Her music blends country and acoustic influences, creating a laid-back set that connects with audiences. Watch Lindsey Russell.

24 Seven is a crowd-favorite cover band known for delivering a fun, high-energy performance. With a setlist that spans multiple genres and familiar hits, the band keeps the audience engaged and the atmosphere lively throughout the night. Watch 24 Seven.

Families are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and fishing gear to enjoy a relaxed evening by the water.

You will discover:

Live performances by Lindsey Russell and 24 Seven

An outdoor concert experience along the Train Depot lawn

Food and beverages available for purchase, including hamburgers, hot dogs and nachos

A family-friendly environment with space to relax and enjoy the evening

Schedule

5 p.m. – Gates open at the Train Depot

6:30 p.m. – Lindsey Russell

7:30 p.m. – 24 Seven