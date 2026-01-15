Discovery Park of America Rhythm on the Rails: Lolo and Adam Wakefield

LOLO and Adam Wakefield at Rhythm on the Rails

Friday, June 19, 2026

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Total Tech Solutions Stage

Discovery Park will continue its Rhythm on the Rails concert series with performances by LOLO and Adam Wakefield. The evening will feature a mix of contemporary and roots-driven music in an outdoor setting designed for guests of all ages.

LOLO brings a fun, upbeat energy to the stage with a style that blends pop and country influences. Known for connecting with the crowd and delivering an engaging live performance, her set offers a lively start to the evening. Watch LOLO.

Adam Wakefield is a singer-songwriter known for blending Memphis soul, rock, country and blues into a sound that crosses genres. A finalist on Season 10 of “The Voice,” Wakefield has built a reputation for honest songwriting and powerful vocals. His music reflects a mix of personal storytelling and wide-ranging musical influences, creating a performance that is both grounded and dynamic. Watch Adam Wakefield.

Families are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and fishing gear to enjoy a relaxed evening by the water.

You will discover:

Live performances by LOLO and Adam Wakefield

An outdoor concert experience along the Train Depot lawn

Food and beverages available for purchase, including hamburgers, hot dogs and nachos

A family-friendly environment with space to relax and enjoy the evening

Schedule

5 p.m. – Gates open at the Train Depot

6:30 p.m. – LOLO

7:30 p.m. – Adam Wakefield

Rhythm on the Rails is sponsored in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, The Citizens Bank of Hickman, J.A.M.S. (Jackson Area Music Society), LarcomAir, Premier Primary Care and Vaughn Electric.

