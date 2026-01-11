Discovery Park of America Rhythm on the Rails: Typsy Gypsy and Tennessee Backwater

Typsy Gypsy and Tennessee Backwater at Rhythm on the Rails

Friday, June 12, 2026

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Total Tech Solutions Stage

Discovery Park of America will continue its Rhythm on the Rails concert series with performances by Typsy Gypsy and Tennessee Backwater. The evening will feature a mix of country and rock influences in an outdoor setting designed for guests of all ages.

Typsy Gypsy, a West Tennessee-based country and rock band, brings a high-energy sound and a crowd-focused performance style. Known for blending familiar favorites with their own edge, the band delivers a lively start to the evening. Watch Typsy Gypsy.

Tennessee Backwater is a trio from Henning and Covington, Tennessee, made up of lifelong friends Blake Daniels and brothers Bo and Hunter Elder. Rooted in a shared background of music, farming and outdoor life, the group blends strong vocals with fiddle, guitar and mandolin. With all three members contributing as songwriters, their performances reflect a personal connection to the music and a style shaped by country, bluegrass and Southern influences. Watch Tennessee Backwater.

Families are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and fishing gear to enjoy a relaxed evening by the water.

You will discover:

Live performances by Typsy Gypsy and Tennessee Backwater

An outdoor concert experience along the Train Depot lawn

Food and beverages available for purchase, including hamburgers, hot dogs and nachos

A family-friendly environment with space to relax and enjoy the evening

Schedule

5 p.m. – Gates open at the Train Depot

6:30 p.m. – Typsy Gypsy

7:30 p.m. – Tennessee Backwater

Rhythm on the Rails is sponsored in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, The Citizens Bank of Hickman, J.A.M.S. (Jackson Area Music Society), LarcomAir, Premier Primary Care and Vaughn Electric.

