Discovery Park of America Rhythm on the Rails: Typsy Gypsy and Tennessee Backwater
Discovery Park of America Rhythm on the Rails: Typsy Gypsy and Tennessee Backwater
Typsy Gypsy and Tennessee Backwater at Rhythm on the Rails
Friday, June 12, 2026
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Total Tech Solutions Stage
Discovery Park of America will continue its Rhythm on the Rails concert series with performances by Typsy Gypsy and Tennessee Backwater. The evening will feature a mix of country and rock influences in an outdoor setting designed for guests of all ages.
Typsy Gypsy, a West Tennessee-based country and rock band, brings a high-energy sound and a crowd-focused performance style. Known for blending familiar favorites with their own edge, the band delivers a lively start to the evening. Watch Typsy Gypsy.
Tennessee Backwater is a trio from Henning and Covington, Tennessee, made up of lifelong friends Blake Daniels and brothers Bo and Hunter Elder. Rooted in a shared background of music, farming and outdoor life, the group blends strong vocals with fiddle, guitar and mandolin. With all three members contributing as songwriters, their performances reflect a personal connection to the music and a style shaped by country, bluegrass and Southern influences. Watch Tennessee Backwater.
Families are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and fishing gear to enjoy a relaxed evening by the water.
You will discover:
Live performances by Typsy Gypsy and Tennessee Backwater
An outdoor concert experience along the Train Depot lawn
Food and beverages available for purchase, including hamburgers, hot dogs and nachos
A family-friendly environment with space to relax and enjoy the evening
Schedule
5 p.m. – Gates open at the Train Depot
6:30 p.m. – Typsy Gypsy
7:30 p.m. – Tennessee Backwater
Rhythm on the Rails is sponsored in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, The Citizens Bank of Hickman, J.A.M.S. (Jackson Area Music Society), LarcomAir, Premier Primary Care and Vaughn Electric.