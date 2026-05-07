Discovery Park of America Singer-Songwriter Night Featuring Phillip Coleman and Friends

Thursday, May 7, 2026

Cocktail hour at 6 p.m. | Show at 7 p.m.

Location: ATA Traveling Exhibit Hall

Discovery Park of America will host Singer-Songwriter Night featuring Phillip Coleman and Friends on Thursday, May 7, 2026, in the ATA Traveling Exhibit Hall.

This special evening will feature acclaimed songwriters Phillip Coleman, Jill Colucci and Pam Rose as they share stories behind the songs and perform some of the music that has shaped country, pop, film and television. Guests will enjoy an intimate night of live music and storytelling from award-winning artists whose work has been heard around the world.

You will discover:

Live performances by Phillip Coleman, Jill Colucci and Pam Rose

Stories behind hit songs recorded by major artists across multiple genres

An intimate songwriter-round experience inside Discovery Park’s ATA Traveling Exhibit Hall

A cocktail hour beginning at 6 p.m. before the performance starts at 7 p.m.

About the featured performers

Jill Colucci is a multi-platinum, award-winning songwriter whose No. 1 hits include “No One Else On Earth” by Wynonna Judd, “I’m Gonna Be Somebody” by Travis Tritt and “Anymore,” which she co-wrote with Tritt. Her songs have sold more than 20 million records worldwide. In addition to her success as a songwriter, Colucci is known as the songwriter and vocalist behind the theme song for ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and has performed music for national television and radio campaigns for brands including Toyota, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Disney Channel.

Pam Rose is a Grammy-nominated songwriter, artist and musician known for her powerful voice, accomplished songwriting and collaborations with some of the most respected names in music. As part of Kennedy Rose, she recorded for Sting’s Pangaea label and toured internationally. She has performed with artists including Emmylou Harris and Tommy Emmanuel and has contributed harmony vocals to recordings by artists such as Neil Young, Amy Grant, Tammy Wynette and Martina McBride. Her songwriting and performing career has taken her across the United States and around the world.