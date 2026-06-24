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Discovery Park of America STEAM Saturday – Dinosaur Terrarium

Discovery Park of America STEAM Saturday – Dinosaur Terrarium

Saturday, June 27, 2026 
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Location: Tennessee Room

Get ready to grow at Discovery Park during STEAM Saturday – Dinosaur Terrarium. Guests are invited to create a hands-on project while learning how miniature ecosystems come to life.

Participants will build their own dinosaur-themed terrarium to take home, exploring how layers work together to support plant growth. The activity highlights how environmental factors such as light and water impact a thriving ecosystem, offering a fun and educational experience for all ages.

This event is free with Discovery Park admission or membership.

Discovery Park of America
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Discovery Park of America
7318855455
info@discoveryparkofamerica.com
www.discoveryparkofamerica.com
Discovery Park of America
830 Everett Blvd
Union City, Tennessee 38621
7318855455