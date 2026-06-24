Discovery Park of America STEAM Saturday – Dinosaur Terrarium
Discovery Park of America STEAM Saturday – Dinosaur Terrarium
Saturday, June 27, 2026
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Tennessee Room
Get ready to grow at Discovery Park during STEAM Saturday – Dinosaur Terrarium. Guests are invited to create a hands-on project while learning how miniature ecosystems come to life.
Participants will build their own dinosaur-themed terrarium to take home, exploring how layers work together to support plant growth. The activity highlights how environmental factors such as light and water impact a thriving ecosystem, offering a fun and educational experience for all ages.
This event is free with Discovery Park admission or membership.
Discovery Park of America
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Discovery Park of America
7318855455
info@discoveryparkofamerica.com
Discovery Park of America
830 Everett BlvdUnion City, Tennessee 38621
7318855455