Discovery Park of America STEAM Saturday: Engineering 101

Dream Big. Build Bigger.

Saturday, July 25, 2026

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Tennessee Room

Discover the exciting world of engineering during Discovery Park’s July STEAM Saturday, a hands-on event designed for the whole family. Through interactive activities and creative challenges, guests will explore how engineers use imagination, teamwork and problem-solving to design the world around us.

Step into the role of an engineer as you tackle collaborative building challenges, experiment with a variety of materials and explore the principles of spatial design. Work alongside family and friends to help construct a miniature city of the future while learning how innovation and creativity come together to solve real-world problems.

You will discover:

Engineering concepts through hands-on building activities

Spatial design and creative problem-solving techniques

The value of collaboration in the design process

How engineers use innovation to shape communities

STEAM Saturday is Discovery Park of America’s monthly educational series featuring interactive experiences that inspire guests of all ages to explore science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics through hands-on learning.

This event is free with Discovery Park admission or membership.

This event is brought to you by Discovery Park.