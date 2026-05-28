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Discovery Park of America STEAM Saturday: Whatever Floats Your Boat

Discovery Park of America STEAM Saturday: Whatever Floats Your Boat

Saturday, May 30, 2026

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Set sail for a day of creativity and hands-on fun at May’s STEAM Saturday, “Whatever Floats Your Boat.” This all-ages program invites guests to explore the science of buoyancy and engineering through interactive boat-building challenges.

Participants will design and test boats using a variety of materials to see how much weight they can hold without sinking. Once a seaworthy design is complete, guests will add sails to harness wind power and navigate across the water. The final challenge puts engineering skills to the test as participants create paddlewheel systems to race their boats in friendly competition.

You will discover:
How design and materials impact buoyancy and stability
The basics of wind propulsion and sail function
How paddlewheel systems create movement through water
Creative problem-solving through hands-on engineering challenges

STEAM Saturday is a monthly program that explores science, technology, engineering, art and math through engaging, hands-on activities designed for learners of all ages.

This event is free with Discovery Park admission or membership.

Discovery Park of America
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Discovery Park of America
7318855455
info@discoveryparkofamerica.com
www.discoveryparkofamerica.com
Discovery Park of America
830 Everett Blvd
Union City, Tennessee 38621
7318855455