Discovery Park of America Storybook Stroll

Saturday, June 27, 2026

10 a.m. to noon (No admission after 11:45 a.m.)

Location: Dino Hall

Step into a world of imagination during Storybook Stroll, where young readers and their families can celebrate the joy of storytelling in a fun, interactive environment. In partnership with the Obion River Regional Libraries, this event transforms Dinosaur Hall into a vibrant hub of literacy-focused activities designed to spark curiosity and creativity.

Guests will explore booths hosted by libraries from across Northwest Tennessee, each offering hands-on activities that encourage children to engage with stories in new and exciting ways. This year’s theme, “Unearth a Story,” invites participants to dig into the world of books through imaginative play, interactive storytelling and connections with local library resources.

