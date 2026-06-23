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Discovery Park of America Storybook Stroll

Discovery Park of America Storybook Stroll

Saturday, June 27, 2026 
10 a.m. to noon (No admission after 11:45 a.m.) 

Location: Dino Hall

Step into a world of imagination during Storybook Stroll, where young readers and their families can celebrate the joy of storytelling in a fun, interactive environment. In partnership with the Obion River Regional Libraries, this event transforms Dinosaur Hall into a vibrant hub of literacy-focused activities designed to spark curiosity and creativity.

Guests will explore booths hosted by libraries from across Northwest Tennessee, each offering hands-on activities that encourage children to engage with stories in new and exciting ways. This year’s theme, “Unearth a Story,” invites participants to dig into the world of books through imaginative play, interactive storytelling and connections with local library resources.

Discovery Park of America
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Discovery Park of America
7318855455
info@discoveryparkofamerica.com
www.discoveryparkofamerica.com
Discovery Park of America
830 Everett Blvd
Union City, Tennessee 38621
7318855455