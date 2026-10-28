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Downtown Paducah Employees Blood Drive

Downtown Paducah Employees Blood Drive

The American Red Cross hosts a Downtown Paducah Employees Blood Drive on Friday, November 6, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm at the Public Safety Room on the corner of 6th Street and Adams Street. This blood drive is sponsored by Bryant Law Center and the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.

To sign up for a time slot, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Public Safety Room
09:30 AM - 02:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

American Red Cross
(800) 733-2767
https://redcrossblood.org/
Public Safety Room
Corner of 6th Street and Adams Street
Paducah, Kentucky