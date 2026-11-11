Elk and Bison Prairie Celebration
Elk and Bison Prairie Celebration
Join us to celebrate 30 years of the Elk & Bison Prairie on November 14, from 12-5pm at the Golden Pond Visitor Center. There will be children's activities, free tours, guest speakers and displays highlighting the start of the prairie in 1996 to all the great reintroduction programs the animals of the prairie have been apart of.
Land Between the Lakes South Bison Range
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area
800-525-7077 or 270-924-2000
lblinfo@fs.fed.us
Land Between the Lakes South Bison Range
TN-49Bumpus Mills, Tennessee