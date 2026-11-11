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Expungement Fair provided by Passport by Molina Healthcare

Expungement Fair provided by Passport by Molina Healthcare

Passport by Molina Health, along with the Department of Corrections, and Kentucky Legal Aid, is hosting an Expungement Fair at the Library!

*You do not have to be a Passport Health Plan member to attend.*

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
Scan the QR code below to register.
Have questions? Contact Andria Barkett at (270) 559-5871.

McCracken County Public Library
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/