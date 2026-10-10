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Free Movie in Central Park: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Free Movie in Central Park: The Nightmare Before Christmas

What’s this?! What’s this?! A FREE movie night under the stars!

Join us Thursday, October 15th at 6:30 PM at the Central Park Amphitheater for a frightfully festive showing of The Nightmare Before Christmas! Bring your family, friends, blankets and chairs and enjoy FREE popcorn, drinks, giveaways and a little Halloween Town holiday magic!

We’re also partnering with Towing for Toys to help make Christmas a little brighter for local children. If you’re able, please bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate. Admission is completely FREE, and registration isn’t required, but it is encouraged!

A huge thank you to Ashley Gibson with Stockton Mortgage for sponsoring our popcorn and drinks!

PLEASE SHARE this event and help us spread the word! The more people we reach, the more toys we can collect and the more children we can bless in our community this holiday season.

I can’t wait to see everyone there

Rotary Amphitheater at Central Park
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Towing for Toys
270-753-9131
montymccuiston@towingfortoys.com
http://www.towingfortoys.com
Rotary Amphitheater at Central Park
Arcadia Drive
Murray, Kentucky 42071
(270) 917-4444
lindseyharlan@murray-ky.net
http://mccparks.recdesk.com/recdeskportal/Home/tabid/10091/Default.aspx