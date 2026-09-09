GCPL Adult & Teen Take Home Craft: Junk Journal Kits
GCPL Adult & Teen Take Home Craft: Junk Journal Kits
Craft Night this month is on-the-go, stop by the circulation desk on September 14th for a Junk Journal Kit, for adults and teens 7th grade & up. You must be present to pick up a kit (no picking up for a friend or family member), and there will be a limited quantity!
Graves County Public Library
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th StreetMayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911