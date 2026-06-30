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GCPL Children's Summer Reading Program: Freddy Fossil's Dino Show

GCPL Children's Summer Reading Program: Freddy Fossil's Dino Show

Join the legendary paleontologist Freddy Fossil for an exciting adventure where you can meet incredible life-sized dinosaurs that will leave you in awe! This interactive show blends the marvels of the ancient world with thrilling scientific principles. Immerse yourself in the magic of our prehistoric past in a way that’s both fun and educational!

Graves County Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th Street
Mayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org