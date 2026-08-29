GCPL Classic Movie Night: 90’s Edition
GCPL Classic Movie Night: 90’s Edition
Watch the found footage horror that changed the genre: The Blair Witch Project!
Three students embark upon the woods to film a documentary about the legend of a vengeful 18th century witch. All three went missing. Rated R. Snacks & drinks provided!
Graves County Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th StreetMayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911