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GCPL Classic Movie Night: 90’s Edition

GCPL Classic Movie Night: 90’s Edition

Watch the found footage horror that changed the genre: The Blair Witch Project!

Three students embark upon the woods to film a documentary about the legend of a vengeful 18th century witch. All three went missing. Rated R. Snacks & drinks provided!

Graves County Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th Street
Mayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org