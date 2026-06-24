GCPL Classic Movie Night: The Land That Time Forgot
GCPL Classic Movie Night: The Land That Time Forgot
Classic Movie Night is having a Summer Reading edition in the month of June! Come see a campy prehistoric sci-fi, The Land That Time Forgot from 1974. Keep in mind that showtime is moved to 6pm for the month of June, snacks and drinks provided! Hope we see you there!
Graves County Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th StreetMayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911