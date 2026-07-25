© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

GCPL Classic Movie Night: Wait Until Dark

GCPL Classic Movie Night: Wait Until Dark

Starring Audrey Hepburn, a blind woman inadvertently comes into possession of a doll stuffed with heroin and is targeted by three criminals who want to get their hands on the drugs. However, she proves to be more resourceful than the deadly trio expect. Snacks & drinks are provided!

Graves County Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th Street
Mayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org