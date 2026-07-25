GCPL Classic Movie Night: Wait Until Dark
GCPL Classic Movie Night: Wait Until Dark
Starring Audrey Hepburn, a blind woman inadvertently comes into possession of a doll stuffed with heroin and is targeted by three criminals who want to get their hands on the drugs. However, she proves to be more resourceful than the deadly trio expect. Snacks & drinks are provided!
Graves County Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th StreetMayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911