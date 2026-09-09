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GCPL Stuffie Sleepover at the Library

GCPL Stuffie Sleepover at the Library

The library is hosting a Kids’ Stuffed Animal Sleepover. You’ll drop off your little ones’ stuffies, then pick them up the next day. They’ll make sure to take lots of photos of all the fun the stuffed animals have overnight, and they’ll have a slideshow to share with you when you pick them up the next day.

Graves County Public Library
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th Street
Mayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org