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GCPL The Archaeology of Moonshine Between the Rivers

GCPL The Archaeology of Moonshine Between the Rivers

First up for ADULT SUMMER READING AT GCPL: The Archaeology of Moonshine Between the Rivers with Carl Feagans, a professional archaeologist with the United States Forest Service in LBL! June 4th at 6pm, no registration required, we’ll have plenty of seats!

Graves County Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th Street
Mayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org