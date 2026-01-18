GCPL The Archaeology of Moonshine Between the Rivers
GCPL The Archaeology of Moonshine Between the Rivers
First up for ADULT SUMMER READING AT GCPL: The Archaeology of Moonshine Between the Rivers with Carl Feagans, a professional archaeologist with the United States Forest Service in LBL! June 4th at 6pm, no registration required, we’ll have plenty of seats!
Graves County Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th StreetMayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911