George Coon Public Library Brick Builders

This program is held after school on the last Tuesday of the month during school months for Primary and Elementary aged students. Join us in using our toy bricks for free-play builds and accepting the monthly challenge.

The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop offs will not be permitted.

We often take photographs during library events. Please let a staff member at the event know if you do not want us to publish photos of your child.

