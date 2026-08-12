Glema Mahr Presents A1A - The Official Jimmy Buffett Tribute

Fins up! A1A – The Official Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show brings the laid-back spirit of Margaritaville to life with an authentic, high-energy celebration of Jimmy Buffett’s iconic music. Featuring spot-on renditions of classics like ‘Cheeseburger in Paradise,’ ‘Fins,’ and ‘Margaritaville,’ A1A delivers the tropical escape Parrotheads know and love. With a full band, beachside vibes, and a fun, audience-friendly atmosphere, this nationally acclaimed tribute transports fans to island time—no passport required.