Glema Mahr Presents A1A - The Official Jimmy Buffett Tribute
Glema Mahr Presents A1A - The Official Jimmy Buffett Tribute
Fins up! A1A – The Official Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show brings the laid-back spirit of Margaritaville to life with an authentic, high-energy celebration of Jimmy Buffett’s iconic music. Featuring spot-on renditions of classics like ‘Cheeseburger in Paradise,’ ‘Fins,’ and ‘Margaritaville,’ A1A delivers the tropical escape Parrotheads know and love. With a full band, beachside vibes, and a fun, audience-friendly atmosphere, this nationally acclaimed tribute transports fans to island time—no passport required.
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
$20& up
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 16 Apr 2027
Artist Group Info
liztriceschweizer@gmail.com
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
2000 College DriveMadisonville, Kentucky 42431
270-821-2787
toby.roberts@kctcs.edu