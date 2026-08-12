Glema Mahr Presents Basso Vox
Glema Mahr Presents Basso Vox
Basso Vox is a boundary-pushing duo that reimagines the roles and expressive possibilities of the double bass and bassoon in chamber music. Comprising two trailblazing soloists—double bassist Nina Bernat and bassoonist Eleni Katz—the duo brings a distinctly vocal approach to their transcriptions and original repertoire, highlighting the often-overlooked singing qualities of their instruments. In Latin, Basso Vox translates to “Bass Voice.”
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 1 Apr 2027
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
2000 College DriveMadisonville, Kentucky 42431
270-821-2787
toby.roberts@kctcs.edu