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Glema Mahr Presents Basso Vox

Glema Mahr Presents Basso Vox

Basso Vox is a boundary-pushing duo that reimagines the roles and expressive possibilities of the double bass and bassoon in chamber music. Comprising two trailblazing soloists—double bassist Nina Bernat and bassoonist Eleni Katz—the duo brings a distinctly vocal approach to their transcriptions and original repertoire, highlighting the often-overlooked singing qualities of their instruments. In Latin, Basso Vox translates to “Bass Voice.”

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 1 Apr 2027
Get Tickets
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
2000 College Drive
Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
270-821-2787
toby.roberts@kctcs.edu
http://www.glemacenter.org/